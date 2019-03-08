Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a car was found burning in a Norfolk village.
Police were called on Sunday night (March 17) at 1am to reports of a car on fire in Hemsby.
The incident is being treated as arson, police said.
The car was set on fire and abandoned at the junction of Ormesby Road and Yarmouth Road.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a class A drug.
He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
One fire engine from Martham attended the scene and crew “swiftly” extinguished the blaze, the fire service said.
