Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

PUBLISHED: 09:28 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 18 March 2019

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a car was found burning in a Norfolk village.

Police were called on Sunday night (March 17) at 1am to reports of a car on fire in Hemsby.

The incident is being treated as arson, police said.

The car was set on fire and abandoned at the junction of Ormesby Road and Yarmouth Road.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a class A drug.

He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

One fire engine from Martham attended the scene and crew “swiftly” extinguished the blaze, the fire service said.

Most Read

‘I would still pick Great Yarmouth over London any day’ – your views on the town

The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly

Man dies following house fire

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, police and Forensic Services are on scene at the two-storey home. Picture: GRETA LEVY

Great Yarmouth fighting back as Town Centre Master Plan takes shape

Town centre manager Jonathan Newman, hopes Great Yarmouth's town centre masterplan will help to attract more people to the town. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mother thanks community after hit-and-run

Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

From Gentleman’s Walk to the BBC - Charlie Chaplin living statue makes appearance in true crime drama

Norwich's living Charlie Chaplin statue, Ant Arnold, has had a cameo in a new BBC drama. Picture: Ant Arnold

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I would still pick Great Yarmouth over London any day’ – your views on the town

The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly

Man dies following house fire

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, police and Forensic Services are on scene at the two-storey home. Picture: GRETA LEVY

Great Yarmouth fighting back as Town Centre Master Plan takes shape

Town centre manager Jonathan Newman, hopes Great Yarmouth's town centre masterplan will help to attract more people to the town. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mother thanks community after hit-and-run

Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

From Gentleman’s Walk to the BBC - Charlie Chaplin living statue makes appearance in true crime drama

Norwich's living Charlie Chaplin statue, Ant Arnold, has had a cameo in a new BBC drama. Picture: Ant Arnold

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

‘I would still pick Great Yarmouth over London any day’ – your views on the town

The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly

Man dies following house fire

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, police and Forensic Services are on scene at the two-storey home. Picture: GRETA LEVY

From Gentleman’s Walk to the BBC - Charlie Chaplin living statue makes appearance in true crime drama

Norwich's living Charlie Chaplin statue, Ant Arnold, has had a cameo in a new BBC drama. Picture: Ant Arnold

Norfolk MPs receive hundreds of letters and emails about Brexit every day

Anti Brexit supporters on College Green, Westminster, London on the day of a debate on extending Article 50 Brexit negotiations at the House of Commons. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists