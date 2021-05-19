'Major damage' as car collides with Starbucks on A47

Published: 4:04 PM May 19, 2021 Updated: 4:33 PM May 19, 2021

Starbucks in Acle was badly damaged after a car crashed into its main windows. - Credit: Leasa Lambert

A Starbucks restaurant was badly damaged after a car ploughed into it.

The incident happened on Monday May 17, the first day diners were allowed back indoors under the Government's lockdown exit plan.

Starbucks in Acle was badly damaged after a car ploughed into it. - Credit: Leasa Lambert

Norfolk police said they received a call at 2.29pm reporting a black Seat Alhambra in collision with the front of Starbucks in New Road, Acle.

A spokesman said the female driver was uninjured but there was "major damage" to the front of the coffee shop.

People at the scene said drivers were stopping to take photographs.

You may also want to watch:

One woman said: "The noise was very weird, no smashing glass, no screeching tyres. Just a loud boom."

The restaurant is open as usual.

A spokesman for Blackburn-based forecourt operators Euro Garages said it appeared there was no structural damage with mainly the glazing being affected.

He said the maintenance team were looking to get it fixed urgently.

He confirmed that no-one was injured and the store did not have to close, adding: "These things do happen from time to time and it is something we take extremely seriously."

He added that the cause of the incident was "genuine driver error" and that he was just happy that no-one was hurt and there were no customers sitting in the window at the time.