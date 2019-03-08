Car smashes into traffic light off busy junction
PUBLISHED: 10:23 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 06 June 2019
Archant
A car smashed into a traffic light off a busy junction in Great Yarmouth.
The traffic light off the Southtown Road junction was left badly damaged. Picture: Joseph Norton
Police were called to the collision in Bridge Road at 7.15am on Thursday.
A red car collided with railings and left a traffic light badly damaged just off the Southtown Road junction.
The car has been recovered and the light has been cordoned off.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said no one had been injured.
The vehicle has now been recovered.