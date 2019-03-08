Car smashes into traffic light off busy junction

A car smashed into a traffic light in Bridge Road, Great Yarmouth on Thursday morning. Picture: Submitted Archant

A car smashed into a traffic light off a busy junction in Great Yarmouth.

The traffic light off the Southtown Road junction was left badly damaged. Picture: Joseph Norton The traffic light off the Southtown Road junction was left badly damaged. Picture: Joseph Norton

Police were called to the collision in Bridge Road at 7.15am on Thursday.

A red car collided with railings and left a traffic light badly damaged just off the Southtown Road junction.

The car has been recovered and the light has been cordoned off.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said no one had been injured.

