Hot tub wrecked after car smashes through garden wall from Wilkos car park

A family's hot tub was completely destroyed after a car smashed through their garden wall.

Daniel Stevenson was sitting in his lounge with his mum, stepdad and brother at their home in Duke Road in Gorleston at about 4pm on Tuesday when the car crashed into their property.





The vehicle, being driven by an 80-year-old man who was with his wife, careered through a wall and fencing, hit the hot tub below and landed on grass.

The elderly couple had been parked in car park behind Wilkos on the High Street which backs directly onto the family's garden.

A car smashed through a family's garden wall and fencing in Gorleston. The elderly driver had been parked in Wilkos car park - which backs directly onto their garden. - Credit: Daniel Stevenson

Mr Stevenson, 18, said: "My first thought was, 'I hope the driver' is okay my second thought was, 'well he can't park there'.

"They were parked in the car park and they must have been leaving and I think his knee might have locked while he was on the accelerator."

"The scary thing was my brother was in the hot tub 20 minutes before. It could have been a lot worse."

The couple are only believed to have suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A car smashed through a family's garden wall and fencing in Gorleston. Here the garden is pictured before the crash. - Credit: Daniel Stevenson

