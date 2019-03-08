Seafront parking area to be closed for two months as sewage works set to start

88 car parking spaces on Gorleston's seafront will be unavailable for two months as sewage work is set to get underway in the area.

Anglian Water will begin work on the lower promenade from Monday, October 7.

The spaces from Ocean Room to the yacht pond will be affected.

A spokesman for Anglian Water confirmed all north western parking bays on the lower promenade and car parking spaces outside the Pier Hotel will remain accessible.

Work is expected to finish by Friday, December 20.