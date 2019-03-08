Driver thought 'car could go anywhere' after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston HM Coastguard Gorleston

A driver who thought his 'car could go anywhere' ended up stuck on a Norfolk beach with his family.

Crews from Gorleston coastguard were called at 3pm on Saturday, June 8, after a member of the public saw a vehicle stranded on the beach at North Denes.

The man had driven past a sign which said "no unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach".

The black Peugeot made it 20 yards onto the beach before it became stuck.

There were two adults and three children reported to be in the vehicle.

A spokesman for the Maritime & Coastguard Agency said the vehicle would not have been affected by the tide but she was aware of circumstances where cars driven on beaches had been "washed away".

The spokesman said: "It could have been quite dangerous if the tide would have started to come in.

"If anyone sees a car get into difficulty they should report it immediately and we can keep an eye on it."

The driver made his own arrangements to recover the car and the incident was dealt with by 5.30pm.