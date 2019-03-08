Car thief targeting garages in seaside town
PUBLISHED: 09:39 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 12 June 2019
Archant
A car thief is targeting garages in Great Yarmouth police have warned.
The man turns up to garages where cars are for sale and gets hold of a set of keys.
He then drives away with a car.
Police confirmed there had been two thefts from separate garages.
In a tweet on Tuesday night, Great Yarmouth Police urged garages and members of the public who are selling vehicles to be vigilant.
Officers also warned people against leaving their cars unattended or handing over the keys to their cars.
Investigations into the incidents remain ongoing.