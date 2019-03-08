Car thief targeting garages in seaside town

A car thief is targeting garages in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A car thief is targeting garages in Great Yarmouth police have warned.

Police have reports of a male attending garages where cars are for sale and gaining access to the keys. The male would then drive away and not return with the car.



Please can all garages and members of public who are selling vehicles be vigilant – Thank You#PC228 pic.twitter.com/TAP1mBKif5 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) June 11, 2019

The man turns up to garages where cars are for sale and gets hold of a set of keys.

He then drives away with a car.

Police confirmed there had been two thefts from separate garages.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Great Yarmouth Police urged garages and members of the public who are selling vehicles to be vigilant.

Officers also warned people against leaving their cars unattended or handing over the keys to their cars.

Investigations into the incidents remain ongoing.

