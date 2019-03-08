Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car thief targeting garages in seaside town

PUBLISHED: 09:39 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 12 June 2019

A car thief is targeting garages in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A car thief is targeting garages in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A car thief is targeting garages in Great Yarmouth police have warned.

The man turns up to garages where cars are for sale and gets hold of a set of keys.

He then drives away with a car.

Police confirmed there had been two thefts from separate garages.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Great Yarmouth Police urged garages and members of the public who are selling vehicles to be vigilant.

Officers also warned people against leaving their cars unattended or handing over the keys to their cars.

Investigations into the incidents remain ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Patience is a virtue’ - Comeback on the cards for town’s cinema

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

‘Come down, dig deep’ - S Club set for Norfolk gig to raise funds for boy with cancer

S Club, three former members of pop band S Club 7, will perform at a charity gig in the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 26 to raise money for Oakley Cutjar, a nine-month-old Bradwell boy with cancer. Picture: Submitted.

‘Overworked’ staff and dirty equipment - seaside care home slammed by CQC for third time

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

‘Patience is a virtue’ - Comeback on the cards for town’s cinema

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

‘Come down, dig deep’ - S Club set for Norfolk gig to raise funds for boy with cancer

S Club, three former members of pop band S Club 7, will perform at a charity gig in the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 26 to raise money for Oakley Cutjar, a nine-month-old Bradwell boy with cancer. Picture: Submitted.

‘Overworked’ staff and dirty equipment - seaside care home slammed by CQC for third time

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report.

‘We’re really excited for what’s next’ - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Town centre manager says number of reasons why Primark hasn’t opened in Great Yarmouth

A petition to for a Primark to open in Great Yarmouth has more than 2,000 signatures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Drug den’ boat on scenic river Bure shut down in joint operation

A boat said to have been a hub for drug taking and anti-social behaviour has been towed away by police Picture: Norfolk Police/Broads Beat

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Car-crushing monster truck revealed for Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival line-up

The Red Dragon monster truck in action.

Fate of 18,000 high street staff to be decided in Philip Green meeting

The Topshop and Topman store in Norwich's Haymarket. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists