News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Driver reported after being caught with completely smashed windscreen

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:56 AM October 23, 2021   
A driver was stopped in Great Yarmouth with a completely smashed windscreen. 

A driver was stopped in Great Yarmouth with a completely smashed windscreen. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

A driver has been reported after being spotted on the road with a smashed car windscreen.

The vehicle was stopped on Saturday morning in Great Yarmouth after an off-duty officer saw the damage.

The Highway Code states that the windscreen glass in cars should be maintained and in a good condition, with drivers able to have a full view of the road ahead.

If a motorist is stopped it could result in a fixed penalty of three points on their licence and a fine.

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted that the driver had been reported. 


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Leanne Shields is ready to start living a new life after cervical cancer

Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Horse and Groom Rollesby

Roadside restaurant aiming to re-open before Christmas

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A few people were enjoying Sheringham beach and Promenade as lockdown restrictions are being gradual

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Adrian Thompson, inset, Great Yarmouth borough councillor, is heading opposition to a bid to build 1

Land wanted by village sold to mystery buyer for £50,000 more

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon