Driver reported after being caught with completely smashed windscreen

Published: 9:56 AM October 23, 2021

A driver was stopped in Great Yarmouth with a completely smashed windscreen. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

A driver has been reported after being spotted on the road with a smashed car windscreen.

The vehicle was stopped on Saturday morning in Great Yarmouth after an off-duty officer saw the damage.

The Highway Code states that the windscreen glass in cars should be maintained and in a good condition, with drivers able to have a full view of the road ahead.

If a motorist is stopped it could result in a fixed penalty of three points on their licence and a fine.

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted that the driver had been reported.



