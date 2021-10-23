Driver reported after being caught with completely smashed windscreen
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Police
A driver has been reported after being spotted on the road with a smashed car windscreen.
The vehicle was stopped on Saturday morning in Great Yarmouth after an off-duty officer saw the damage.
The Highway Code states that the windscreen glass in cars should be maintained and in a good condition, with drivers able to have a full view of the road ahead.
If a motorist is stopped it could result in a fixed penalty of three points on their licence and a fine.
Great Yarmouth Police tweeted that the driver had been reported.