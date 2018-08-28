Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car without insurance seized in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:16 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 23 January 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Unit seized an uninsured car in Great Yarmouth on January 22.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Unit seized an uninsured car in Great Yarmouth on January 22.

Archant

A car without insurance has been seized by police in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police said that officers stopped a car at 9.26pm on January 22.

Police from the unit’s east team seized the car and reported the driver, they said.

The policy had been cancelled in October, it is reported.

The police tweeted: “Having dealt with their previous arrest, East team are back on the road and have just seized this uninsured vehicle in the @GYarmouthPolice area.

“Policy was cancelled in October.

“Driver has been reported for the offence.”

Most Read

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of icy conditions. Picture: Archant Library

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Aerial photos show extent of one year’s erosion on Norfolk coast

Photo of Winterton taken from a drone on January 19, 2018. Picture: Simon Carter.

Great Yarmouth Air Show will not take place in 2019, organisers confirm

The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show. The Red Arrows. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of icy conditions. Picture: Archant Library

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Aerial photos show extent of one year’s erosion on Norfolk coast

#includeImage($article, 225)

Great Yarmouth Air Show will not take place in 2019, organisers confirm

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Car without insurance seized in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Unit seized an uninsured car in Great Yarmouth on January 22.

Drug-driver arrested in Great Yarmouth

A driver has been arrested by police in Great Yarmouth after testing positive for drug-driving.

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled due to fault

A train fault has led to cancellations between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Falkner and Paxton pile on the final agony as Brett misses out again

Ellen Falkner partnered Robert Paxton to the mixed pairs title at Potters Picture: Nick Butcher

Warnings over sales of deadly bootleg vodka

Deadly vodka could be on sale in Norfolk after bottles of the fake brand alcohol were seized. Photo: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists