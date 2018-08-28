Search

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

PUBLISHED: 11:40 22 January 2019

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

One caravan has been torched and another two have been damaged following a suspected arson attack at a coastal holiday park.

Norfolk police said a fire broke out in one of the mobile homes at Haven holiday park in Caister on Saturday night.

Fire engines from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the blaze at the site on Ormesby Road at 10.27pm.

Crews tackled the fire for 50 minutes before it was put out at 11.17pm.

A spokesperson for Caister holiday Park thanked Norfolk fire and rescue service for its swift response.

The spokesperson said: “Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and we are pleased to report that no one was injured in this incident.”

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and hydrant to extinguish the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

