Council monitoring seaside caravan group on private land

The local authority is keeping an eye on caravans in Braddock Road, Caister Archant

Officials are keeping an eye on a handful of caravans using an unofficial seaside parking spot.

Their presence at Braddock Road, in Caister, has sparked complaints from some locals who have raised concerns about the "eyesore" group and say they should be moved on.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says it is aware of the group, comprising two caravans and a motor home, which has reportedly been there some time.

A spokesman said: "The environmental services team are aware of the caravans and have been monitoring the situation.

"We've ascertained they are situated on land in private ownership.

"The occupants of the caravans have not approached the council for housing support.

"We are advising the landowner in terms of process to move the caravans but it is their decision."

A small group of travellers rolled into Great Yarmouth ahead of the town's Wheels Festival at the weekend and were moved on to a site at Beach Coach Station to avoid a clash with attractions which were planned for location.



