Netflix and treadmill: Gym launches £260,000 cardio consoles
- Credit: GYBC
Touch-screen equipment is being installed in a borough gym to help people to connect with exercise and entertainment at the same time.
The Phoenix Centre, in Bradwell, says the consoles from Pulse Fitness are the last word in exercise technology and will help people to achieve their fitness goals in "a fun and safe way".
Designed to push the boundaries of the user’s workout through an operating system that is tuned specifically to their needs, the cardio consoles are intended to replicate the body’s natural motion, it says.
The equipment also allows access to entertainment, workout modes, as well as digital TV, radio, and full internet browsing.
Kate Blakemore, a strategic director at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “We are excited to announce the arrival of the latest innovative, fitness equipment at the Phoenix Pool and Gym.
“We hope these latest arrivals help users achieve their workout goals in a fun and safe way.”
The pool and gym reopened for years ago after a £1.9m remodelling.
