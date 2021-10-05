News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury

Netflix and treadmill: Gym launches £260,000 cardio consoles

Liz Coates

Published: 9:16 AM October 5, 2021   
The newly refurbished and extended Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth.

The newly refurbished and extended Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth, at the reopening in 2016. The centre has now added cardio consoles. - Credit: GYBC

Touch-screen equipment is being installed in a borough gym to help people to connect with exercise and entertainment at the same time.

The Phoenix Centre, in Bradwell,  says the consoles from Pulse Fitness are the last word in exercise technology and will help people to achieve their fitness goals in "a fun and safe way".

The newly refurbished and extended Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth.

A swimming pool is part of the offer at the Phoenix Centre in Bradwell. - Credit: GYBC

Designed to push the boundaries of the user’s workout through an operating system that is tuned specifically to their needs, the cardio consoles are intended to replicate the body’s natural motion, it says.

The equipment also allows access to entertainment,  workout modes, as well as digital TV, radio, and full internet browsing.

Kate Blakemore, a strategic director at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “We are excited to announce the arrival of the latest innovative, fitness equipment at the Phoenix Pool and Gym.

“We hope these latest arrivals help users achieve their workout goals in a fun and safe way.”

The pool and gym reopened for years ago after a £1.9m remodelling.

