News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Care home bid for seaside bungalow

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:48 AM February 18, 2021   
Care home plans for 32 Beach Drive Scratby

A residential bungalow could be turned into a care home for adults with learning disabilities if a change of use is granted by planners. - Credit: Google Maps

A bungalow a stone's throw from the beach is bidding to become a residential care home.

Red Oaks Care wants to turn the property in Beach Drive, Scratby, into a six-bed facility for adults with learning disabilities.

Papers submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show a small extension and provision for five parking spaces on the corner plot.

The proposals show six en-suite rooms said to be similar to another home run by the same operators in Mulbarton, also hosted by a remodelled bungalow where a change of use was granted.

There will be three day and two evening staff on duty with the operators saying they hope to recruit locally to minimise the reliance on travel to work by car.

You may also want to watch:

A food delivery van will also need to visit twice a day.

A Care Quality Commission report published on January 11 said the care home in Mulbarton "appeared clean and highly personalised" and that there were "examples of good practice" when it came to Covid infection control and cleaning.

Most Read

  1. 1 Shipwreck exposed by erosion on Norfolk beach
  2. 2 'Jealous' boyfriend shot man in face with gas-powered BB gun
  3. 3 Hospital reports another 28 Covid-related deaths
  1. 4 Giant 200-passenger wheel heading to seafront
  2. 5 'Defying science' - Covid-hit carer 50/50 after nearly dying multiple times
  3. 6 Plans approved for homes and lodges on site of former Pontins
  4. 7 Farm shop plans expansion after Covid-19 saves it from closure
  5. 8 Council announces revised date for green bin collection
  6. 9 Exhibits including Nelson's hair face uncertain future as museum emptied
  7. 10 Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?

The bungalow was put up for sale with a price tag of £275,000 in March 2018, having previously been sold for £91,000 in April 1999.

At the time the estate agents said: "The vendors have thoroughly enjoyed their time here, in particular the scenery."

To view the plans click the link here.

A decision is due by March 17.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Pontins Hemsby

'Parkland' plan for former Pontins poised for approval

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Bins in snow

Council publishes revised bin collection timetable - starting Monday

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Haylett

Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Osvalsa Jovaisas

Great Yarmouth man who planned to deal cocaine is jailed

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus