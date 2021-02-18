Care home bid for seaside bungalow

Published: 11:48 AM February 18, 2021

A residential bungalow could be turned into a care home for adults with learning disabilities if a change of use is granted by planners. - Credit: Google Maps

A bungalow a stone's throw from the beach is bidding to become a residential care home.

Red Oaks Care wants to turn the property in Beach Drive, Scratby, into a six-bed facility for adults with learning disabilities.

Papers submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show a small extension and provision for five parking spaces on the corner plot.

The proposals show six en-suite rooms said to be similar to another home run by the same operators in Mulbarton, also hosted by a remodelled bungalow where a change of use was granted.

There will be three day and two evening staff on duty with the operators saying they hope to recruit locally to minimise the reliance on travel to work by car.

A food delivery van will also need to visit twice a day.

A Care Quality Commission report published on January 11 said the care home in Mulbarton "appeared clean and highly personalised" and that there were "examples of good practice" when it came to Covid infection control and cleaning.

The bungalow was put up for sale with a price tag of £275,000 in March 2018, having previously been sold for £91,000 in April 1999.

At the time the estate agents said: "The vendors have thoroughly enjoyed their time here, in particular the scenery."

A decision is due by March 17.



