Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

A type one diabetic hadn't taken his insulin for more than three days when he was found dead by a member of staff at a care home, an inquest heard.

James Delaney, 37, who lived at Sapphire House in Long Lane, Bradwell, was found unresponsive in his room on July 28, 2018.

An inquest into his death began at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday.

Former deputy manager of Sapphire House Kim Linstead claimed staff members did not receive training in how to deal with a patient with type one diabetes.

She said she had "never been so unprepared for something", adding that staff members were only given a talk lasting around one hour and 15 minutes before Mr Delaney's arrival.

Mr Delaney was diagnosed with type one diabetes in 1997 and had to administer insulin twice a day in order to manage his blood glucose levels.

He also suffered from a number of complex mental health difficulties, including a hypoglycaemic brain injury which he suffered following a insulin overdose when he was 19-years-old

In the days leading up to Mr Delaney's death, the court heard carers at Sapphire House hadn't been able to get the 37-year-old to administer his insulin or check his sugar levels.

On July 27, the day before Mr Delaney died, Mrs Linstead said staff had reported that he was unwell and had been vomiting and suffering from diarrhoea.

She said carers thought he had a "stomach bug".

The court heard the care home had a protocol that if a patient suffering from diabetes had gone more than 24 hours without taking insulin a general practitioner (GP) should have been called.

Mrs Linstead said this was something she "wasn't aware of".

On the morning of Mr Delaney's death, the former deputy manager said the 37-year-old was found on his bedroom floor having fallen out of bed the night before.

Mrs Linstead said she checked on Mr Delaney when she arrived at the care home at 7.50 that morning but he said he was "comfortable" in the position he was in.

She said staff members then made "regular" checks on him before he was found dead at around 10.35.

The inquest continues. No-one from Sapphire House has yet given evidence at the hearing.