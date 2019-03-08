Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Type one diabetic who died in care home was neglected by staff

PUBLISHED: 16:53 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 19 June 2019

James Delaney, 37, died at Sapphire House care home on July 28, 2018. Picture: Submitted

James Delaney, 37, died at Sapphire House care home on July 28, 2018. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A type one diabetic who died in a care home was neglected by members of staff in the lead up to his death, an inquest heard.

An inquest into Mr Delaney's death concluded he died of natural caused aggravated by neglect. Picture: SubmittedAn inquest into Mr Delaney's death concluded he died of natural caused aggravated by neglect. Picture: Submitted

James Delaney, 37, was found "blue" and "unresponsive" in his bedroom at Sapphire House in Bradwell on the morning of July 28, 2018.

The inquest into Mr Delaney's death concluded at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday.

His medical cause of death was given as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) - a condition which causes harmful substances called ketones to build up in the body when it starts to run out of insulin.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded Mr Delaney's death was as a result of "natural causes aggravated by neglect".

Mrs Lake said the 37-year-old was "clearly unwell" in the lead up to his death and staff at the care home should have sought medical attention.

The inquest previously heard Mr Delaney had not taken his insulin for three days before he died and it was the care home's protocol for a general practitioner (GP) to be called if a resident had not taken their medication for 24 hours.

A senior care worker at Sapphire House said she was aware he had not taken his insulin for three days but did not call a GP because it was 'not her responsibility'.

In her conclusion, Mrs Lake said: "If this is not a case of neglect I do not know what is."

After the inquest, Mr Delaney's mum, Roberta Conway, paid tribute to her son.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I'm over the moon with the result.

"I am so pleased we have stopped anything like this happening ever again and this is James' legacy.

"James was a difficult person to know but I will always remember his laugh.

"I think about him 100 times a day."

Mrs Lake said she was confident the care home had made the "much needed changes of culture" following Mr Delaney's death and accepted many members of staff had a good relationship with him.

The changes included staff being given "ring-fenced" time to read and understand patients' care plans and documents.

Mrs Lake did raise concern over the "continued confusion" staff had when understanding the right time to call a GP when medication had been missed.

Most Read

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

WATCH: Dramatic footage of car crashing through wall

A man smashed a car through a wall in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth before being arrested. Picture: Paul Proto

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Food review: From cold meals to delicious dining - here’s the proof of a restaurant renaissance on Norfolk’s east coast

Inside The Smokehouse in Ormesby. Picture: The Smokehouse

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

WATCH: Dramatic footage of car crashing through wall

A man smashed a car through a wall in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth before being arrested. Picture: Paul Proto

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Food review: From cold meals to delicious dining - here’s the proof of a restaurant renaissance on Norfolk’s east coast

Inside The Smokehouse in Ormesby. Picture: The Smokehouse

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘The landowner should pay’ - shock figures reveal string of fires at former Pontins site

An aerial photo of the former Pontins site at Hemsby, captured with a DJI drone, as fire crews deal with the blaze. Picture: Simon Carter

Type one diabetic who died in care home was neglected by staff

James Delaney, 37, died at Sapphire House care home on July 28, 2018. Picture: Submitted

‘Battered and beaten’ cat seeks home as battle scars heal

Eccles needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Norwich man had drugs hidden in Kinder egg concealed up his bottom

Valdir Alves: PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It’s my pride and joy’: Great Yarmouth’s embroidery expert vows she’ll never retire

Susan Todd of Northgate Needlecraft is celebrating 30 years of business. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists