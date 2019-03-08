Type one diabetic died in care home because his body started to run out of insulin

James Delaney, 37, died at Sapphire House care home on July 28, 2018. Picture: Submitted Archant

A type one diabetic died in a care home because his body started to run out of insulin after he had not taken medication for three days, an inquest heard.

James Delaney was found dead at Sapphire House in Long Lane, Bradwell, on the morning of July, 28, 2018.

The inquest into the death of Mr Delaney continued at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday. The court heard that paramedics attempted to revive the 37-year-old, who was in his bedroom, for 45 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

A statement submitted to the court by doctor Rajesh Logasundaram, who conducted the post mortem examination, said he believed Mr Delaney's cause of death was diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

DKA causes harmful substances called ketones to build up in the body when it starts to run out of insulin.

It was previously heard that a senior care worker was aware Mr Delaney had not taken his insulin for three days but did not call a general practitioner (GP) to raise concern as it was 'not her responsibilty'.

Current manager at Sapphire House, Christine Augood, said she would have expected staff members to have "escalated" this concern by calling a GP as stated in the care home's protocol.

The policy states carers should call a GP if a resident has not taken their medication for more than 24 hours.

Miss Augood joined Crystal Care - owners of Sapphire House - in March 2018 and was asked to support the then deputy manager of the care home Kim Linstead in May that year.

She told the court it was "shocking" to see the number of resident care plans and policies that hadn't been signed off by staff members indicating they had not read them.

Miss Augood told the court a number of changes had been made at the care home since Mr Delaney's death.

These have included questioning carers on various care home policies to make sure they understand them and providing staff with more training which she described as "100pc better than before".

The manager said she now asks carers to alert her immediately if a resident refuses to take their medication.

The inquest has been adjourned until June 19.