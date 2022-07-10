Cargo ship anchored off coast is waiting to dock
- Credit: Liz Coates
A cargo ship sitting at anchor for four days off Great Yarmouth is waiting to dock.
The IVS Raffles is cutting a large and very obvious figure close to the shore and is visible all along the coast beyond the bouncy castles, Britannia Pier and lifeguard station.
Sailing under the flag of Singapore the ship arrived on July 6 from Dunkirk in France where she had been for three days.
Port director Richard Goffin said she was due to come into the outer harbour tomorrow (Monday July 10) to load cargo and had been waiting for another vessel to depart before entering.
The ship was built in 2013 and is a 180m long bulk carrier.
Great Yarmouth's seafront was busy over the weekend with the Queen's Baton Relay and Arts Festival carnival parade both staged on Saturday.
As well as entertainment and singers along the route the ship also drew interest among visitors who stopped to take photographs.