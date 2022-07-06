Queen's baton and carnival set to deliver 'super Saturday' in Yarmouth

Flashback: A previous Great Yarmouth Arts Festival parade. The 2022 even will start at Anchor Gardens on Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade at noon on Saturday July 9. Picture: GYAF - Credit: GYAF

A colourful carnival and Queen's baton relay will combine to create a super seafront Saturday in Great Yarmouth this weekend.

The Queen's Baton Relay will pass through the resort on its journey around England ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Queen's baton will complete a route around the UK in the coming months - Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Gam

Later the same day the Golden Mile will pulse with a procession - the climax of the town's ten day Arts' Festival.

Melissa Ross, who has an inoperable low-grade brainstem and spinal cord glioma, was "shocked" to find out she had been nominated to carry the Queen's Baton ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

The baton will be greeted by a brass band at around 10am at the Island Cafe at the Venetian Waterways when it arrives in Yarmouth on Saturday July 9.

There will be a team of baton bearers, including brain tumour patient Melissa Ross and Olympic athlete Sophie McKinna.

It will travel from the Waterways to Joyland, the new Marina Centre, and the giant observation wheel, showcasing the seafront's attractions as it goes and enjoying a range of entertainment put on especially for the event.

Flashback: Action at a previous Great Yarmouth Arts Festival. The carnival is returning to the seafront on Saturday July 9 at noon. Picture; Great Yarmouth Arts Festival - Credit: Archant

Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant will then formally wave goodbye to the baton on behalf the borough at around 10.45am, as it departs for Bury St Edmunds and the rest of its tour through England.

Council leader Carl Smith said: “It is a great honour for us to host the Queen’s Baton Relay and we want to encourage everyone to come and take part in this spectacular celebration of the spirit of the Commonwealth Games."

The Chorus of St Cecilia will perform its Summer festival concert at Great Yarmouth Minster on Friday July 8, at 7.30pm as part of the town's Arts Festival. - Credit: Archant

Meanwhile, the town's ten day Arts' Festival gets under way on Thursday (July 7) across multiple venues including St George's Theatre, Great Yarmouth Minster, East Norfolk Sixth Form College, and Gorleston band stand, building to Saturday's carnival climax.

The showpiece parade starts at noon at Yarmouth's Anchor Gardens making its way along Marine Parade and into the town centre via Regent Road and the Market Place, moving along King Street to St George's Theatre where there will be music and entertainment.

Mozart - A Life in Music, will be delivered by Mark Mitchels at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston on Thursday, July 14, at 7.30pm as part of Great Yarmouth's Arts Festival. - Credit: Archant

As part of the festival there will be a community fayre at Great Yarmouth Library 10-3pm and a carnival doll window spotting competition. A talent show is being staged at St George's Theatre on Saturday from 7.30pm.

During the day the theatre will host a history fair from 10-3pm with free heritage walks, a book signing by Colin Tooke, and the launch of a new blue plaque website.

Archaeologists will also reveal findings from their digs at Blackfriars and the Market Place earlier in the year.

For a full programme of events visit the arts' festival website.