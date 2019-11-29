'Inspirational woman with an infectious smile' - tributes paid to pub's much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Friends, family and colleagues of a waitress who would "stand and have a chat with anybody" have paid an emotional tribute to her after she died.

Mrs O'’Brien played a big part in creating a welcoming atmosphere at The Grayling. Picture: Submitted Mrs O'’Brien played a big part in creating a welcoming atmosphere at The Grayling. Picture: Submitted

Caroline O'Brien, who worked front of house in The Grayling, Great Yarmouth, was renowned for being a favourite member of staff with many of the pub's regular customers.

Whether it was putting a smile on someone's face or keeping the punters in their place, Mrs O'Brien played a big part in creating a welcoming atmosphere at The Grayling.

The 54-year-old died following a short illness earlier this month, but deputy manager of the pub, Toni Sawyer, said she will always be remembered there.

"Caroline was definitely a big character at the pub. She always had a smile on her face," she said.

"She would stand and have a chat with anybody.

"A lot of the customers really liked her because she would put them in their place when they needed it but could have a laugh with them as well."

Mrs O'Brien, from Bradwell, had worked at the pub in Mitchell Drive, Jones (GC) Way, for three years.

Duncan Painter said he and his wife had built up a friendship with Mrs O'Brien over the last year.

He said: "She was such a friendly person who knew how to make us laugh.

"She always used to make our meal that bit more special because she was so lovely when she served us.

"Caroline really will be missed."

In the days after her death a fundraising page was set up in her memory, with the money going towards the neonatal unit which looked after her grandson Ruedi.

Donations have flooded into the Go Fund Me page since, with the total already topping £1,500.

A collection behind the bar at the pub has also raised more than £200.

Mrs O'Brien's two daughters, Rio and Iesha, described her as "an inspirational woman with an infectious smile and a big heart".

Her funeral took place earlier this week and was attended by more than 400 people.

If you would like to donate to Mrs O'Brien's fundraising page search Caroline O'Brien on Go Fund Me.