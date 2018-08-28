Search

Cars seized by police in Great Yarmouth area

PUBLISHED: 22:22 11 January 2019

Car stopped and seized by police in the Greart Yarmouth area. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Two cars have been seized by police in the Great Yarmouth area.

First officers with the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) seized an uninsured vehicle in the Yarmouth area following a stop earlier this evening (Friday, January 11).

The driver also had an expired licence and was reported for both offences.

Following that stop and after getting back on the road, the team stopped another uninsured vehicle, thought to be in the King Street area of Yarmouth.

The driver was also using a non European Union (EU) licence after more than 12 months residency in the UK.

Officers took to social media to notify the public about the seizures.

They tweeted: “East team #1691 & #131 has just resumed patrol after the last vehicle seizure & they have stopped another uninsured vehicle. Driver was also using a NON EU licence after 12+ months residency in the UK #seized #reported #Sec165”.

