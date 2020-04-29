Search

Advanced search

Casey, 8, smashes care home fundraising target four times over with lockdown walking challenge

PUBLISHED: 12:16 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 29 April 2020

Casey Haire, aged eight, has launched a personal walking challenge during the Covid-19 lockdown to help residents at Ritson Lodge care home in Hopton where her mother works Picture: Emma Haire

Casey Haire, aged eight, has launched a personal walking challenge during the Covid-19 lockdown to help residents at Ritson Lodge care home in Hopton where her mother works Picture: Emma Haire

Archant

An eight-year-old girl has hit her fundraising target four times over with a lockdown walking challenge in her home village and back garden

Casey Haire, aged eight, has launched a personal walking challenge during the Covid-19 lockdown to help residents at Ritson Lodge care home in Hopton where her mother works Picture: Emma HaireCasey Haire, aged eight, has launched a personal walking challenge during the Covid-19 lockdown to help residents at Ritson Lodge care home in Hopton where her mother works Picture: Emma Haire

Casey Haire, from Hopton, near Great Yarmouth, wanted to raise money to help care home residents view digital pictures of their families on a big screen at Ritson Lodge in the village where her mother is a care assistant.

Setting a target of £300 she has been doing laps of her garden for three hours on a Saturday and using her allocated hour’s exercise to stride around the village.

At the latest count she had raised over £1,300 and won the hearts of the community who have applauded her caring efforts and expressed their admiration and encouragement in donations.

Casey’s mother Emma Haire, 32, said she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter’s determination.

Casey Haire, aged eight, has launched a personal walking challenge during the Covid-19 lockdown to help residents at Ritson Lodge care home in Hopton where her mother works Picture: Emma HaireCasey Haire, aged eight, has launched a personal walking challenge during the Covid-19 lockdown to help residents at Ritson Lodge care home in Hopton where her mother works Picture: Emma Haire

She said Casey was a regular visitor to the care home where she had struck up many friendships with the residents and missed seeing them.

“She knows this is a difficult time for everyone and she wanted to do something to help,” Mrs Haire said.

“She wrote a letter to my manager asking if it would be okay to do some fundraising.

“Because a lot of them were saying they missed their families she wanted to buy a TV that could be put on the wall where family pictures could be displayed.”

Casey Haire, aged eight, has launched a personal walking challenge during the Covid-19 lockdown to help residents at Ritson Lodge care home in Hopton where her mother works Picture: Emma HaireCasey Haire, aged eight, has launched a personal walking challenge during the Covid-19 lockdown to help residents at Ritson Lodge care home in Hopton where her mother works Picture: Emma Haire

Now the fund had grown it meant the home could top up the activities cupboard with new games and equipment.

During the lockdown Casey has still been going to school every day at Hopton Primary which she loves, as her mother is a keyworker.

Mrs Haire hailed the generosity of all who had contributed including Potters Leisure Resort which had donated £100.

She said the atmosphere at Ritson Lodge was still positive despite the spectre of coronavirus.

It was reported that one resident had tested positive for the virus last month.

She said although no visitors were allowed staff were doing their best to keep spirits up with numerous activities including flower arranging, music and movement, and bowls.

Ritson Lodge Care Home, on Lowestoft Road in Hopton, provides personal and nursing care to for up to 60 people aged 65 and over.

At its most recent CQC inspection, in June last year, it was rated overall ‘good’.

To support Casey visit her gofundme page here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bid to demolish derelict house filled with ‘tons of waste’

The dilapidated house in Laburnum Close before and during various stages of neglect. Picture: Google Maps

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gorleston artist auctions off art inspired by headlines to raise money for NHS

Karl Trosclair's headline-grabbing artwork, which is being auctioned off to raise funds for the NHS. Photo: Karl Trosclair

Most Read

Bid to demolish derelict house filled with ‘tons of waste’

The dilapidated house in Laburnum Close before and during various stages of neglect. Picture: Google Maps

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gorleston artist auctions off art inspired by headlines to raise money for NHS

Karl Trosclair's headline-grabbing artwork, which is being auctioned off to raise funds for the NHS. Photo: Karl Trosclair

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Casey, 8, smashes care home fundraising target four times over with lockdown walking challenge

Casey Haire, aged eight, has launched a personal walking challenge during the Covid-19 lockdown to help residents at Ritson Lodge care home in Hopton where her mother works Picture: Emma Haire

Spitting offences ‘awful and abhorrent’ say police, after officers face six incidents in seaside town

Police in Great Yarmouth have been assaulted on multiple occasions involving members of the public threatening to spit or cough at them. Picture: PC Andy Hunt

Retailer Next sees sales plunge by 40pc – and forecasts bleaker times ahead

Next sees sales tumble. Pic: Archat library/RG Carter

Shoppers queue patiently as B&Q store opens its doors again for business

B&Q re-opens after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

How you can join in VE Day 75 from home

Crowds at Trafalgar Square celebrate VE Day in London, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe Picture: PA/PA Wire
Drive 24