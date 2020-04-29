Casey, 8, smashes care home fundraising target four times over with lockdown walking challenge

Casey Haire, aged eight, has launched a personal walking challenge during the Covid-19 lockdown to help residents at Ritson Lodge care home in Hopton where her mother works Picture: Emma Haire Archant

An eight-year-old girl has hit her fundraising target four times over with a lockdown walking challenge in her home village and back garden

Casey Haire, from Hopton, near Great Yarmouth, wanted to raise money to help care home residents view digital pictures of their families on a big screen at Ritson Lodge in the village where her mother is a care assistant.

Setting a target of £300 she has been doing laps of her garden for three hours on a Saturday and using her allocated hour’s exercise to stride around the village.

At the latest count she had raised over £1,300 and won the hearts of the community who have applauded her caring efforts and expressed their admiration and encouragement in donations.

Casey’s mother Emma Haire, 32, said she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter’s determination.

She said Casey was a regular visitor to the care home where she had struck up many friendships with the residents and missed seeing them.

“She knows this is a difficult time for everyone and she wanted to do something to help,” Mrs Haire said.

“She wrote a letter to my manager asking if it would be okay to do some fundraising.

“Because a lot of them were saying they missed their families she wanted to buy a TV that could be put on the wall where family pictures could be displayed.”

Now the fund had grown it meant the home could top up the activities cupboard with new games and equipment.

During the lockdown Casey has still been going to school every day at Hopton Primary which she loves, as her mother is a keyworker.

Mrs Haire hailed the generosity of all who had contributed including Potters Leisure Resort which had donated £100.

She said the atmosphere at Ritson Lodge was still positive despite the spectre of coronavirus.

It was reported that one resident had tested positive for the virus last month.

She said although no visitors were allowed staff were doing their best to keep spirits up with numerous activities including flower arranging, music and movement, and bowls.

Ritson Lodge Care Home, on Lowestoft Road in Hopton, provides personal and nursing care to for up to 60 people aged 65 and over.

At its most recent CQC inspection, in June last year, it was rated overall ‘good’.

To support Casey visit her gofundme page here.