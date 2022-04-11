News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Caister beach cleaner's playful idea to tackle litter

James Weeds

Published: 10:17 AM April 11, 2022
Volunteers for a beach clean at Caister beach.

Volunteers ready for a previous beach clean at Caister beach. - Credit: Emma Sturman

A passionate beach cleaner has built a communal toy box for Caister beach using recycled buckets and spades found on the beach.

Emma Sturman, 33 and from Caister, has been organising Norfolk Beach Cleans for over a year. In that time, she and a crew of volunteers have collected over 1,170kgs of items left by visitors.

Emma Sturman

Emma Sturman, an electrical design engineer, wants to preserve our beaches and sea for everyone to enjoy. - Credit: Emma Sturman

Of that amount, abandoned toys have been a common sight. As many of the toys were still in good condition, Mrs Sturman said she "didn't want to just chuck them away".

Using recycled wooden pallets, Mrs Sturman built a communal toy box for left-behind buckets and spades. Now, other children and families can make good use of them when taking a trip to the beach.

The toy box was installed by Caister Lifeboat on Wednesday.

BORROW, PLAY, RETURN: The new toy box, based by Caister Lifeboat, is there for everyone to use.

BORROW, PLAY, RETURN: The new toy box, based by Caister Lifeboat, is there for everyone to use. - Credit: Emma Sturman

While on a beach clean on Saturday, Mrs Sturman said she saw a mother and her two children returning items to the box.

"It's nice to see it being used already," Mrs Sturman said.

Mrs Sturman said the idea has garnered a lot of positive support online and she would like to make more for other beaches in the area.

Caister-on-Sea News

