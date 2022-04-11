Caister beach cleaner's playful idea to tackle litter

A passionate beach cleaner has built a communal toy box for Caister beach using recycled buckets and spades found on the beach.

Emma Sturman, 33 and from Caister, has been organising Norfolk Beach Cleans for over a year. In that time, she and a crew of volunteers have collected over 1,170kgs of items left by visitors.

Emma Sturman, an electrical design engineer, wants to preserve our beaches and sea for everyone to enjoy. - Credit: Emma Sturman

Of that amount, abandoned toys have been a common sight. As many of the toys were still in good condition, Mrs Sturman said she "didn't want to just chuck them away".

Using recycled wooden pallets, Mrs Sturman built a communal toy box for left-behind buckets and spades. Now, other children and families can make good use of them when taking a trip to the beach.

The toy box was installed by Caister Lifeboat on Wednesday.

BORROW, PLAY, RETURN: The new toy box, based by Caister Lifeboat, is there for everyone to use. - Credit: Emma Sturman

While on a beach clean on Saturday, Mrs Sturman said she saw a mother and her two children returning items to the box.

"It's nice to see it being used already," Mrs Sturman said.

Mrs Sturman said the idea has garnered a lot of positive support online and she would like to make more for other beaches in the area.