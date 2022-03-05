Lifeboat and ambulance called to casualty in Great Yarmouth

An inshore lifeboat assisted in a multi-agency response near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Great Yarmouth & Gorleston Lifeboat

Emergency services including the coastguard were called to a casualty in Great Yarmouth.

An inshore lifeboat assisted in a multi-agency response near Haven Bridge this afternoon [March 5].

Police and ambulance were also at the scene.

In a Facebook post, a spokesman from the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat station said: "ILB John Rowntree was tasked by Humber Coastguard to assist in a multi-agency response to a casualty near Haven Bridge.

"The casualty was handed to waiting East of England ambulance crew.

"If any coastal emergency dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. Take Care near the cliff edge."











