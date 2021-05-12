Woman shares horror after pet cat Dave is mutilated by elastic band
- Credit: Grace Marshall
A pet owner has shared her horror after a tiny elastic band was forced over her pet's head resulting in him losing part of his ear.
Grace Marshall, of George Street, Great Yarmouth, said she came home to find the kitchen covered in blood and a trail leading to the injured animal.
Initially, her husband Dean thought an abscess had popped, but on closer inspection discovered the band wringing Dave the cat's neck and cutting into his ear.
When he cut it it pinged across the room taking part of Dave's ear with it.
"It was just heartbreaking," Mrs Marshall said.
You may also want to watch:
"That someone could do that to my cat, to any cat, is unbelievable.
"It was awful."
Most Read
- 1 New dessert restaurant opens in Great Yarmouth
- 2 Village rounds on council over 'disgraceful' road resurfacing that covered cycle lanes and blocked drains
- 3 Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK
- 4 Legal challenge over riverside footpath is finally resolved
- 5 Drone captures unique view of Norfolk landmark
- 6 Cafe opens at expanded farm shop that boomed during lockdown
- 7 Woman threatened with 10in bread knife and two meat cleavers, court told
- 8 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
- 9 Bid for four-storey waterside flats on warehouse site
- 10 "We're looking to move soon" - Neighbours' anger over derelict building fires
The pet was taken to RSPCA East Norfolk where he was prescribed antibiotics and pain killers.
The family was told if they hadn't spotted it, it could have been a lot worse.
The 24-year-old mother-of-three said Dave was friendly at home but would not go to strangers, so likely would have been caught and held while the band was forced over his head.
She said the band was tiny and the wounds were fresh and that she had no idea how long it had been on him since they had been fussing him as usual and not noticed it until Sunday (May 9).
Had it been her other cat, which has long hair, it could have been much worse, she added.
The family are keen to spread the word about how cats could be at risk and asking owners to keep a close eye on their pets.
Dave, she said, was feeling better but not out of the woods yet.
Both family cats were currently being kept in.
A Go Fund Me page set up to pay for Dave's treatment will see any leftover funds donated to the East Norfolk RSPCA as a thank you for their care.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We are so sorry to hear what has happened to poor Dave the cat, this was an awful incident of cruelty and we are just glad that he is now making a recovery.
“He was treated at our branch clinic for his injury.”