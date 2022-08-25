Cat saved from drowning in Yarmouth river to feature in BBC documentary

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat crew sprung into action after reports of a cat that had become stranded - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

A dramatic rescue mission that saw a cat saved from drowning in Great Yarmouth will be featured in a BBC Two documentary.

The animal rescue which happened on Tuesday, February 22, will appear in the latest series of Saving Lives at Sea.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat crew sprung into action after reports of a cat that had become stranded on a ledge after it fell into the River Bure.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat crew sprung into action after reports of a cat that had become stranded - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

The animal which was "clinging for dear life", was eventually plucked from the water after the rescue attempts from lifeboat volunteers.

It sparked a "media frenzy" as dramatic photos emerged of the cat - named Icicle - and the rescue in action.

Icicle was eventually reunited with a very relieved owner who was "stunned" to hear of his ordeal.

Icicle the cat at home with owner Mandy Baker after his adventure in the river in Great Yarmouth meant he had to be rescued by the RNLI - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The rescue will be aired in episode one, of series seven, tonight (August 25) at 8pm.

Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI lifeboat crew were also given the Heroes to Animals Award from PETA for their efforts.