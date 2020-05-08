Search

Catalytic converter stolen from Range Rover

PUBLISHED: 11:18 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 08 May 2020

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Range Rover in Bridge Road, Potter Heigham. Picture: Google Maps

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Range Rover in Bridge Road, Potter Heigham. Picture: Google Maps

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Range Rover parked in Potter Heigham.#

It was taken from near to the Fish Bar on Bridge Road between 6pm on Thursday, April 30 and 9am on Friday, May 1.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Gary Gibbs at Great Yarmouth police station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

