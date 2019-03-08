WATCH: Dramatic moment car smashes into garden wall

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a car smashed into a garden wall in Almond Road, Gorleston Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A driver was caught on camera reversing out of a parking space, immediately losing control, and smashing into a garden wall before driving off.

A garden wall in Almond Road, Gorleston, has been destroyed by a fail-to-stop driver Picture: Liz Coates A garden wall in Almond Road, Gorleston, has been destroyed by a fail-to-stop driver Picture: Liz Coates

The 50-second clip released by Norfolk Police shows what appears to be a man and a woman approaching a parked vehicle at around 1.49am on Saturday, September 21, in Almond Road, Gorleston.

The male driver and a female passenger are seen getting into the light-coloured car and quickly reversing.

The car then spins round and immediately crashes into a garden wall, almost out of shot, before driving away - the family inside reeling with shock.

Following the incident police were able to identify it as a silver car from debris left in the garden.

Householder Robert Trueman told how he and his wife Sue were woken by the crash and the sounds of an engine revving as the vehicle sped off without stopping.

His 19-year-old son's car which was parked in the drive was also written-off as a result of the crash.

The vehicle involved, likely a silver Vauxhall Astra, would have sustained substantial damage.

Anyone with information is asked to conact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.