CCTV footage released in hunt for missing Gorleston man

Norfolk Police are concerned for the welfare of Pawel Martyniak, who was last seen in the Carrell Road area of Gorleston on Wednesday morning - Credit: Supplied

CCTV footage of what is believed to be the last sighting of missing Gorleston man Pawel Martyniak has been released in the hope it will help to find him.

Mr Martyniak, 21, was reported missing by his family in the early hours of Wednesday, December 1 and he was last seen on Tuesday, November 30 in the Carrel Road area of Gorleston.

The image shows him dressed in grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, with a white sole and white stripes, a white t-shirt, and a brown/beige jacket with a white fur collar, on Kennedy Avenue in Gorleston at 6.02pm on November 30.

The white reflective stripe on his trainers stands out in the footage.

Chief inspector Matt Dyson said: “We have carried out extensive searches for Pawel and are increasingly concerned for his welfare as are his family.

"We have had no information or sightings around Pawel’s whereabouts since the day he went missing and this is cause for concern.

“I would like to appeal directly to anyone who may have seen Pawel and hope the CCTV footage may trigger someone’s memory who may have seen him or which direction he may have been travelling.

"We expect him to be local to Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas, but remain open minded.

"Please come forward and speak to us.”

Officers have been making house-to-house enquiries, checking CCTV footage, and carrying out extensive searches involving Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue and drones.

Posters featuring Mr Martyniak have been distributed in the local area to churches, food banks and shelters.

He is described as white, approximately 5 ft 10 in height, and of medium build with brown curly hair, dark facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of December 1, or alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.