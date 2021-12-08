News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Video

CCTV footage released in hunt for missing Gorleston man

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:20 PM December 8, 2021
Updated: 2:38 PM December 8, 2021
Great Yarmouth man missing Pawel Martyniak Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police are concerned for the welfare of Pawel Martyniak, who was last seen in the Carrell Road area of Gorleston on Wednesday morning - Credit: Supplied

CCTV footage of what is believed to be the last sighting of missing Gorleston man Pawel Martyniak has been released in the hope it will help to find him.

Mr Martyniak, 21, was reported missing by his family in the early hours of Wednesday, December 1 and he was last seen on Tuesday, November 30 in the Carrel Road area of Gorleston.

The image shows him dressed in grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, with a white sole and white stripes, a white t-shirt, and a brown/beige jacket with a white fur collar, on Kennedy Avenue in Gorleston at 6.02pm on November 30.

The white reflective stripe on his trainers stands out in the footage.

Chief inspector Matt Dyson said: “We have carried out extensive searches for Pawel and are increasingly concerned for his welfare as are his family.

"We have had no information or sightings around Pawel’s whereabouts since the day he went missing and this is cause for concern.

“I would like to appeal directly to anyone who may have seen Pawel and hope the CCTV footage may trigger someone’s memory who may have seen him or which direction he may have been travelling.

Most Read

  1. 1 New seafood restaurant with 'best cocktails around' to open in Yarmouth
  2. 2 MTV heading to Great Yarmouth for 'ultimate weekend'
  3. 3 Man kicked incontinent Doberman after it left mess
  1. 4 Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Memories of Market Gates in the early days
  2. 5 Man accused of woman's murder in Gorleston unfit to enter plea
  3. 6 Holiday flats bid for seafront hotel after homes plan rejected
  4. 7 Gorleston road closed for five months for new manhole and tunnel
  5. 8 Data shows Yarmouth among least vaccinated areas of UK
  6. 9 'Vulnerable' 21-year-old still missing after six days
  7. 10 New bus service to link Great Yarmouth with two major airports

"We expect him to be local to Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas, but remain open minded.

"Please come forward and speak to us.”

Officers have been making house-to-house enquiries, checking CCTV footage, and carrying out extensive searches involving Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue and drones.

Posters featuring Mr Martyniak have been distributed in the local area to churches, food banks and shelters.

He is described as white, approximately 5 ft 10 in height, and of medium build with brown curly hair, dark facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of December 1, or alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norfolk Live News
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Great Yarmouth man missing Pawel Martyniak Norfolk Police

Concern for missing Great Yarmouth man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Keith Saunders (right) on son's wedding day in May 2021.

Tributes to Yarmouth Town legend Keith

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Bradley Walsh at the Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth. Date: July 1995

Gallery

Do you remember when these celebrities visited Great Yarmouth?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The man and his disabled wife, who have asked to remain anonymous, were crossing the road at Fallen

Banned drink driver led Great Yarmouth police on chase

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon