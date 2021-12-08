Video
CCTV footage released in hunt for missing Gorleston man
- Credit: Supplied
CCTV footage of what is believed to be the last sighting of missing Gorleston man Pawel Martyniak has been released in the hope it will help to find him.
Mr Martyniak, 21, was reported missing by his family in the early hours of Wednesday, December 1 and he was last seen on Tuesday, November 30 in the Carrel Road area of Gorleston.
The image shows him dressed in grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, black Adidas trainers, with a white sole and white stripes, a white t-shirt, and a brown/beige jacket with a white fur collar, on Kennedy Avenue in Gorleston at 6.02pm on November 30.
The white reflective stripe on his trainers stands out in the footage.
Chief inspector Matt Dyson said: “We have carried out extensive searches for Pawel and are increasingly concerned for his welfare as are his family.
"We have had no information or sightings around Pawel’s whereabouts since the day he went missing and this is cause for concern.
“I would like to appeal directly to anyone who may have seen Pawel and hope the CCTV footage may trigger someone’s memory who may have seen him or which direction he may have been travelling.
Most Read
- 1 New seafood restaurant with 'best cocktails around' to open in Yarmouth
- 2 MTV heading to Great Yarmouth for 'ultimate weekend'
- 3 Man kicked incontinent Doberman after it left mess
- 4 Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Memories of Market Gates in the early days
- 5 Man accused of woman's murder in Gorleston unfit to enter plea
- 6 Holiday flats bid for seafront hotel after homes plan rejected
- 7 Gorleston road closed for five months for new manhole and tunnel
- 8 Data shows Yarmouth among least vaccinated areas of UK
- 9 'Vulnerable' 21-year-old still missing after six days
- 10 New bus service to link Great Yarmouth with two major airports
"We expect him to be local to Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas, but remain open minded.
"Please come forward and speak to us.”
Officers have been making house-to-house enquiries, checking CCTV footage, and carrying out extensive searches involving Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue and drones.
Posters featuring Mr Martyniak have been distributed in the local area to churches, food banks and shelters.
He is described as white, approximately 5 ft 10 in height, and of medium build with brown curly hair, dark facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of December 1, or alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.