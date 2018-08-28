Search

CCTV images released after theft of headphones from Tesco

PUBLISHED: 09:17 02 January 2019

Police want to speak to two men captured on CCTV in Tesco Photo: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace in connection with a theft in Great Yarmouth.

It follows an incident at Tesco in Pasteur Road on Tuesday December 11 when six sets of Sony headphones worth £222 were stolen.

Officers believe the two men pictured in the CCTV images could assist with enquiries and are keen to trace them.

Anyone who recognises them should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or email investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/78306/18.

VW Camper has wing mirror smashed in Gorleston street

Lowestoft Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt.

