CCTV released of Great Yarmouth man whose body part was found on beach

Police have released CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Great Yarmouth man Colin Wood - Credit: Norfolk police

CCTV images have been released of the last known sighting of a man whose body part washed up on a Great Yarmouth beach.

The images show Colin Wood at St Nicholas Convenience Store in Great Yarmouth at 5pm on Saturday, April 30.

Officers were called to the beach near Wellington Pier in the early hours of Wednesday, May 4, after a fisherman reported finding a body part on the shoreline.

Following a Home Office post-mortem examination and DNA tests, and pending formal coroner proceedings, police provisionally identified the body part as belonging to 53-year-old Colin Wood.

Colin Wood was seen on CCTV footage at St Nicholas Convenience Store in Great Yarmouth at 5pm on Saturday, April 30 - Credit: Norfolk police

Holly Evans, detective chief inspector, who is leading the investigation into establishing the circumstances surrounding Mr Wood’s death, said: “We're making another appeal to anybody who knew Colin or has information that could help us find out what happened to him and how he came to be in the water to please share this with us.

“The quality of these photos isn't great but I’m hoping they may just jog someone’s memory. We know Colin lived in Great Yarmouth and had had little contact with his family and friends in recent months but there must be someone who can tell us more about the last few weeks and days of his life.

"I urge anybody who knew Colin, however little or brief their interaction with him, to please share this with us. You never know how important that piece of information could be to our investigation.”

Officers are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding Mr Wood’s death, which is being treated as unexplained.

Anyone with information should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting reference 37/27025/22.