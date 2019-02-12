Police CCTV appeal after officer hurt by motorcyclist in village lane

Police are looking to identify these motorcyclists in Sandy Lane, Belton Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a pair of motorcycle and trial bike riders in Belton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CCTV images have been released by police looking for help to identify this motorcyclist in Sandy Lane, Belton Picture: Norfolk Police CCTV images have been released by police looking for help to identify this motorcyclist in Sandy Lane, Belton Picture: Norfolk Police

They were called to reports of antisocial behaviour and bikes being ridden on pavements in Sandy Lane.

An officer attending was clipped by one of the riders as she got out of the car and suffered minor injuries.

The incident happened shortly before 3pm on Monday December 31.

A spokesman said the footage may have come to light after the incident and then had to be circulated among officers before being released.

Police have issued this image in the hope of identifying a motorcyclist in Sandy Lane, Belton, on New Years Eve Picture: Norfolk Police Police have issued this image in the hope of identifying a motorcyclist in Sandy Lane, Belton, on New Years Eve Picture: Norfolk Police

Anyone who recognises the motorbikes or has any information concerning the incident should contact PC Tyler Kennedy at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.