Netflix star surprises school pupils to launch competition

Published: 2:48 PM March 31, 2021 Updated: 3:31 PM March 31, 2021

A Netflix star surprised pupils at a school on the coast with a Zoom call to launch a nationwide art competition.

Creative Earth, in collaboration with COP26 and WWF, was launched at the special event at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston.

The competition is part of a government initiative, Together for Our Planet, to encourage young people to use the power of art to capture their hopes and dreams for the Earth in the future.

COP 26 launches its Together For Our Planet Campaign with an art competition for school-age children with year 7 pupils at Ormiston Venture Academy. - Credit: Andy Aitchison / COP26

Kickstarting the contest, Cel Spellman, star of Netflix's White Lines, surprised a group of Year 7 students, inviting them to get creative.

The children were then given the opportunity to talk about their chosen artwork creations and explain why they were important to them.

Cell Spellman, star on Netflix's White Lines. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Spellman, who is a WWF ambassador, said: "The Creative Earth art competition is such a unique and exciting opportunity for children from across the UK to have their voice heard and show world leaders exactly the kind of world they want to live in, inherit and pass on to future generations."

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, said: “It’s not every day that pupils get a chance to influence the UK prime minister and world leaders.

"This competition is an incredible opportunity for young people to present their vision for a greener, healthier and happier planet."

COP 26 launches its Together For Our Planet Campaign with an art competition for school-age children with year 7 pupils at Ormiston Venture Academy. - Credit: Andy Aitchison / COP26

Find out more about the competition and enter on the Together for our Planet website.

The deadline for entries is Monday (April 5).

- Credit: Andy Aitchison / COP26

Creative Earth artwork entries will be judged by a celebrity panel and COP26 President Alok Sharma in Spring 2021.

Special prizes will be awarded for the best artwork in each age group. Judges will also select the best pieces to be displayed at the COP26 summit in November next year.

COP 26 launched its Together For Our Planet Campaign with an art competition for school-age children with year 7 pupils (Connie) at Ormiston Venture Academy. - Credit: Andy Aitchison / COP26

Alok Sharma, COP26 President said: “Across the world, young people are leading the call for climate action and we want to make sure this is properly recognised at COP26 in Glasgow.

"That is why I hope young people from across the country will seize this opportunity to showcase their vision for a greener future."

COP 26 launched its Together For Our Planet Campaign with an art competition for school-age children with year 7 pupils at Ormiston Venture Academy. - Credit: Andy Aitchison / COP26











