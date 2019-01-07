Charity receives £25,000 after work ‘touched the hearts’ of directors

Jemma Ramsay, a director of building contractors Ovamill, officially hands over the company’s £25,000 donation to Karl Jermyn, chairman of the trustees at Great Yarmouth charity Centre 81. Picture: TMS Media Archant

A charity that works with people living with disabilities in Great Yarmouth has received a surprise donation from a building contractor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Centre 81 received the donation of £25,000 from Beccles-based contractors Ovamill after its work “touched the hearts” of the company’s directors.

Diana Staines, chief executive of Centre 81, said: “This fantastic donation came completely out of the blue and is most welcome from two aspects. Firstly it is a brilliant boost to our funds. But equally important, it’s a touching acknowledgement of the work we do from people in the business community.

Centre 81 runs a skills and activities centre in Tar Works Road, Great Yarmouth, for about 70 members with a wide range of physical and sensory disabilities.

Mark Everard, of Ovamill, said: “We admire the amazing work of Centre 81, and the commitment of staff and volunteers who make such a difference to people’s lives.

“It has been our privilege to support this brilliant charity for a few years and we are delighted to continue our association with this further donation.”