Search

Advanced search

'This is our chance to make life so much better' - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

PUBLISHED: 16:42 16 October 2019

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A charity is hoping to relocate to a furniture store in Great Yarmouth which is closing down.

The post on social media from Better Furniture. Pic: Better FurnitureThe post on social media from Better Furniture. Pic: Better Furniture

Better Furniture, in Southtown Road, announced it was selling off all its stock in a closing down sale last month.

Now Centre 81, a social and skills' hub for disabled people and their carers, has said it wants to buy the industrial unit and has launched an appeal to help pay for it.

Diana Staines, Centre 81's chief executive, said: "The move is key to safeguarding the future of our charity and all those who use our skills and activities centre and community transport service.

"Our buildings here are old and very costly to maintain and we simply don't have the space for modern facilities or to welcome lots of new members."

The charity plans to sell its own site in Tar Works Road for residential development and has applied for grants from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and the National Lottery's Community Fund.

Lady Agnew (left) and Lady Dannatt launch Centre 81�s Pop in a Pound community appeal. The charity aims to raise �1.7million for a new centre in Great Yarmouth Picture: TMS MediaLady Agnew (left) and Lady Dannatt launch Centre 81�s Pop in a Pound community appeal. The charity aims to raise �1.7million for a new centre in Great Yarmouth Picture: TMS Media

Among the first to donate to the new Pop in a Pound appeal, which aims to raise £150,000 towards the £7.1m total project cost, were Lady Dannatt, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, and Lady Agnew, High Sheriff of Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Lady Dannatt, a patron of Centre 81, said: "We really need these new premises and it's a pleasure to be able to help launch the appeal.

"Pop in Pound gives the chance for local people, including the many supporters of Centre 81, to contribute towards this exciting new phase in the charity's long history."

Lady Agnew said: "I have every confidence that the people of Great Yarmouth will give generously to this appeal.

Ms Staines said relocation to the new building would enable Centre 81 to support more people and ensure the charity continued on a firm financial footing.

"If you have a disability, look after someone who is disabled, or have a friend or relative with a condition that severely affects their life, you will know all about the daily struggle disability can bring," she said.

"This is our chance to make life so much better for many more disabled people and their carers for decades to come."

Meanwhile the sale continues at Better Furniture and the company's Norwich store is unaffected.

Related articles

Most Read

Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

Revealed: Great Yarmouth’s clubland sees 200 crimes in a year

Data for crimes at or near nightclubs has been published for two locations on Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade Picture: James Bass

Roadworks to reduce access to shopping centre car park

Temple Road in Great Yarmouth will be closed for resurfacing works from Monday, November 4. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cable fault causes power cut around coastal resort

Part of the UK Power Networks map showing the power cuts in the Great Yarmouth area on October 13, 2019. Picture: UK Power Networks

Three men flee on speedboat from ‘nasty’ assault

Police are investigating the unprovoked assault in Diss town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Car showroom plans for historic leisure resort given the green light

Plans for a car showroom at Browston Hall, near Belton, have been given the green light. Picture: Savills

Revealed: Great Yarmouth’s clubland sees 200 crimes in a year

Data for crimes at or near nightclubs has been published for two locations on Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade Picture: James Bass

Roadworks to reduce access to shopping centre car park

Temple Road in Great Yarmouth will be closed for resurfacing works from Monday, November 4. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cable fault causes power cut around coastal resort

Part of the UK Power Networks map showing the power cuts in the Great Yarmouth area on October 13, 2019. Picture: UK Power Networks

Three men flee on speedboat from ‘nasty’ assault

Police are investigating the unprovoked assault in Diss town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘This is our chance to make life so much better’ - Charity targets furniture store as new £1.7m hub

Better Furniture in Southtown Road could be the new home of Centre 81, in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Man ’drove at police officer’ during danger drive through town

Felix Rooney, 33, was arrested after he was stopped by officers in his Mercedes car in the Gapton Hall Road area of Great Yarmouth. Picture Google.

String of train services cancelled due to faults

A number of Greater Anglia services have been cancelled due to train faults. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.

‘Miracle’ survival of baby boy born ‘inside out’

Baby Freddie is set to make a full recovery after being born with a host of organs on the outside of his body and enduring seven hours of surgery in his first days of life Picture: Roch Earrye

‘This one’s for you, mum’ - Man runs emotional race one week after mother’s death

David Clark, 49, from Caister, ran the East Norfolk 10k race one week after his mother died. Picture: Submitted.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists