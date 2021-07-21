Cex announces date of 'grand reopening' after fire
- Credit: James Weeds
A Great Yarmouth high street entertainment store, which was recently closed due to a fire, has announced when it will reopen.
Cex, who specialise in games, DVDs, and electrical goods, has confirmed that the Great Yarmouth branch will be re-opening on July 24.
A spokesperson for Cex said: "We're pleased to announce that the grand opening of the new Cex Great Yarmouth store will be at 9am on Saturday."
To mark the occasion, the store will be holding a monster photo competition.
Store vouchers - worth £50, £25, £10 - will be up for grabs.
The high street retailer, whose previous location was gutted by fire in June, had recently relocated to a new unit opposite the new Sports Direct in the town centre.
The fire, which was reported at 7.46pm on Thursday, June 3, destroyed much of the inside of the entrance of the former store and took seven hours to contain.
