Cex announces date of 'grand reopening' after fire

James Weeds

Published: 2:38 PM July 21, 2021   
Cex staff holding packages.

Staff members unpacking all of the new products in the new Cex store in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

A Great Yarmouth high street entertainment store, which was recently closed due to a fire, has announced when it will reopen.

Cex, who specialise in games, DVDs, and electrical goods, has confirmed that the Great Yarmouth branch will be re-opening on July 24.

New Cex store in Great Yarmouth

The new permanent location of Cex in Great Yarmouth, next to HSBC on King Street. - Credit: James Weeds

A spokesperson for Cex said: "We're pleased to announce that the grand opening of the new Cex Great Yarmouth store will be at 9am on Saturday."

To mark the occasion, the store will be holding a monster photo competition.

Store vouchers - worth £50, £25, £10 - will be up for grabs.

The high street retailer, whose previous location was gutted by fire in June, had recently relocated to a new unit opposite the new Sports Direct in the town centre.

The fire, which was reported at 7.46pm on Thursday, June 3, destroyed much of the inside of the entrance of the former store and took seven hours to contain.

Fire damage inside Cex on King Street, which caught fire on Thursday, June 3.

Fire damage inside the old Cex store in June. - Credit: James Weeds


James Weeds
