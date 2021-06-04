Shop likely to be shut for months after blaze

Published: 3:33 PM June 4, 2021

Fire damage inside Cex on King Street, which caught fire on Thursday, June 3. - Credit: James Weeds

New images reveal the devastation caused by a fire at a Great Yarmouth Shop.

Smoke damage to the entrance of Cex on King Street. - Credit: James Weeds

Cex, a popular second hand electronics and entertainment store, was hit by the blaze at about 7.45pm on Thursday, June 3.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the call requiring the use of breathing apparatus, as well as main and hose reel jets.

The photos reveal the extent of the damage to the property, completely destroying the downstairs shopping area.

Fire damage inside Cex on King Street, which caught fire on Thursday, June 3. - Credit: James Weeds

Ceiling panels and extractor fans are destroyed, revealing the skeleton of the 1920s structure, while game cases and signage are scorched and black from soot.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Fire and Rescue teams have been investigating the Cex unit throughout the day.

Head of franchising for Cex, Alan Wilkinson said: "We've only just been allowed inside.

"Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

"It happened outside of working hours as well, which is a saving grace.

"We can build another one."

Fire damage inside Cex on King Street, which caught fire on Thursday, June 3. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Wilkinson stated that it is too difficult to say when the Great Yarmouth branch will re-open.

"It's not only been on fire, but it's been drowned as well," Mr Wilkinson continued.

"It will take months before we reopen, I imagine."

Neighbouring Subway staff have been cleaning and sanitising the store today, so it seems the shop was not badly affected by the fire.