Shop likely to be shut for months after blaze
- Credit: James Weeds
New images reveal the devastation caused by a fire at a Great Yarmouth Shop.
Cex, a popular second hand electronics and entertainment store, was hit by the blaze at about 7.45pm on Thursday, June 3.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the call requiring the use of breathing apparatus, as well as main and hose reel jets.
The photos reveal the extent of the damage to the property, completely destroying the downstairs shopping area.
Ceiling panels and extractor fans are destroyed, revealing the skeleton of the 1920s structure, while game cases and signage are scorched and black from soot.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk Fire and Rescue teams have been investigating the Cex unit throughout the day.
Head of franchising for Cex, Alan Wilkinson said: "We've only just been allowed inside.
Most Read
- 1 Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop
- 2 Fire crews battling shop blaze in Great Yarmouth
- 3 Tributes for 'exceptional' doctor who set up pain clinic on coast
- 4 Man glassed and police called to large fight over bank holiday
- 5 Your top Great Yarmouth chippies to visit on National Fish and Chip Day
- 6 'Wonderland' bid for former seafront museum
- 7 Arrest after 'man with gun' hoax on busy seafront
- 8 'She will be missed' - Tributes to much-loved former mayor
- 9 Man arrested for arson and fraud after care home blaze
- 10 Families enjoy return of seafront fun park
"Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
"It happened outside of working hours as well, which is a saving grace.
"We can build another one."
Mr Wilkinson stated that it is too difficult to say when the Great Yarmouth branch will re-open.
"It's not only been on fire, but it's been drowned as well," Mr Wilkinson continued.
"It will take months before we reopen, I imagine."
Neighbouring Subway staff have been cleaning and sanitising the store today, so it seems the shop was not badly affected by the fire.