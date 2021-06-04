News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Shop likely to be shut for months after blaze

James Weeds

Published: 3:33 PM June 4, 2021   
Fire damage inside Cex on King Street, which caught fire on Thursday, June 3.

New images reveal the devastation caused by a fire at a Great Yarmouth Shop.

Smoke damage to the entrance of Cex on King Street.

Cex, a popular second hand electronics and entertainment store, was hit by the blaze at about 7.45pm on Thursday, June 3.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the call requiring the use of breathing apparatus, as well as main and hose reel jets.

The photos reveal the extent of the damage to the property, completely destroying the downstairs shopping area.

Fire damage inside Cex on King Street, which caught fire on Thursday, June 3.

Ceiling panels and extractor fans are destroyed, revealing the skeleton of the 1920s structure, while game cases and signage are scorched and black from soot.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue teams have been investigating the Cex unit throughout the day.

Head of franchising for Cex, Alan Wilkinson said: "We've only just been allowed inside.

"Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

"It happened outside of working hours as well, which is a saving grace.

"We can build another one."

Fire damage inside Cex on King Street, which caught fire on Thursday, June 3.

Mr Wilkinson stated that it is too difficult to say when the Great Yarmouth branch will re-open.

"It's not only been on fire, but it's been drowned as well," Mr Wilkinson continued.

"It will take months before we reopen, I imagine."

Neighbouring Subway staff have been cleaning and sanitising the store today, so it seems the shop was not badly affected by the fire.

Fire damage inside Cex on King Street, which caught fire on Thursday, June 3.

Two windows were put through on the property as a result of the fire. - Credit: James Weeds

