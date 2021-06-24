Popular store which was gutted by fire will return
A Great Yarmouth high street entertainment store which was recently closed due to a fire has announced it will reopen.
Cex, the entertainment store which specialises in electronics, games and DVDs, went up in flames on the evening of Thursday, June 3.
Firefighters tackled the shop blaze from around 8pm until approximately 3am on Friday, June 4.
A spokesperson from Cex said: "We will be opening back up in the town and we’re keen to get Cex back to the people of Great Yarmouth as soon as possible."
The spokesman for the high street chain said they were currently unable to comment on how long it will take for them to be up and running again in the town.
However, Alex Wikinson, head of franchising for Cex said he imagines it will "take months."
The store has been operating from its King Street location since 2011.
