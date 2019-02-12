Search

‘The club would not have been here without him’ - Long-serving member steps down as chairman of cricket club

PUBLISHED: 10:59 27 February 2019

Lee Fitzsimmons, left, is stepping down as chairman of Great Yarmouth Cricket Club having been a member of the club for 25 years. Pictured; Mr Fitzsimmons celebrating promotion to the first division of the Norfolk Cricket League in 2013. Picture: Adam Cory

Lee Fitzsimmons, left, is stepping down as chairman of Great Yarmouth Cricket Club having been a member of the club for 25 years. Pictured; Mr Fitzsimmons celebrating promotion to the first division of the Norfolk Cricket League in 2013. Picture: Adam Cory

Archant

A long-serving member of a cricket club who led his team to its first promotion to top flight cricket in the region has stepped down as chairman.

Mr Fitzsimmons will be replaced as chairman by Mark Chapman, pictured. Picture: Adam Cory

Lee Fitzsimmons, who has been an integral part of Great Yarmouth Cricket Club (GYCC) for 25 years, has been praised for his “massive achievements” at the club and has now been made life president.

Adam Cory, social media manager at GYCC, has thanked Mr Fitzsimmons for the commitment and dedication he has shown during his time at the club.

He said: “We cannot be more thankful of everything Lee has done for us both on and off the pitch.

New chairman, Mark Chapman, in action for Great Yarmouth Cricket Club. Picture: Adam Cory

“The club would not have been here without him.”

In 2013, Mr Fitzsimmons captained the club’s first team - guiding them to their first promotion into division one of the Norfolk Cricket League.

Mr Fitzsimmons, who has been chairman of the club for the last couple of years, will be replaced by Mark Chapman.

Anyone interested in joining or sponsoring GYCC should contact Mark on 07742 974983 or email markchapman63@sky.com for more information.

