Chance for people in Great Yarmouth to influence policing priorities

PUBLISHED: 11:16 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:16 08 December 2018

People living in Great Yarmouth have a chance to influence policing priorities. Picture: Archant

People living in Great Yarmouth are being given the chance to influence policing priorities in the area.

A Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel Meeting for the South Yarmouth team takes place on Wednesday, December 12 at the Ormiston Venture Academy, Oriel Avenue in Gorleston.

The meeting, which takes place at 7pm, is chaired by the public with police in attendance.

There will be an opportunity to discuss policing priorities at the meeting.

Current policing priorities for the area include:

• Proactive high visibility patrols during The Jetty Boys weekly event which attracts a number of car enthusiasts.

• Tackling anti-social behaviour issues taking place inside all communal areas within local blocks of flats. Officers are proactively policing the areas and taking robust enforcement action when required to safeguard and reassure residents.

To contact the SNT call 101.

