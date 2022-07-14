Changes to Caister Carnival as village 'moves forward'

Caister Carnival will be coming back as Caister Village Festival in 2023. - Credit: Archant

"We don't like to stand still. We like to move forward."

That is the message from Caister Parish Council as it announced changes to one of the village's oldest traditions.

Caister Village Festival will be coming next summer, replacing the former carnival in the coastal community.

On Sunday, June 26, over 6,000 people attended Caister Carnival which had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.



This year's carnival was said to be the "best we've ever had" by parish council vice-chair and organiser Kevin Wood.

However, Mr Wood wants to go "bigger and better" in the future.

"The carnival had changed over the years - the main one being is no longer having a procession - and we want to involve more of the community," Mr Wood said.

"This is an exciting announcement and we really want to bring the people in the village together."

Mr Wood said at this time it was unclear whether the festival's debut will be held over one days or two.

However, the festival aims to continue fundraising efforts to benefit the community.

For more information, search for Caister Parish Council on Facebook.