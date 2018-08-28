Charity competition winners have an ice day at city skating rink

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care.

North Yarmouth Buccaneers and East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) won a competition, ran by Norwich Ice Rink which offered local organisations the chance to win tickets to use or auction off to raise money.

The winners were picked out of a multitude of applications, and both winners took to the ice on Tuesday afternoon.

Tracy Lacey, group scout leader for the North Yarmouth Buccaneers, said: “Our chair, Jo Critch saw an article in the newspaper about the free session and we thought it was a fantastic idea.

“We try and do as much as we possibly can for the kids and give them as many experiences as we can. They’re a great group of kids, we always get comments when we go out saying how well behaved and well mannered they are.”

Scouting exists to actively engage and support young people in their personal development, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society.

When arranging a coach to transport the children to the ice rink, England & Co solicitors in Great Yarmouth donated £100 towards the costs.

Cub leader Jo Holloway said: “We have had a really good year and this is the cherry on the cake, they’re all skating around with big smiles on their faces. It’s wonderful to see.”

Sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, the rink is open in Castle Mall Gardens until January 6, closing only on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) is a charity that provides helicopter emergency medical service for the people of East Anglia.

Holly Marshall, commercial partnerships manager for EAAA, said: “We wanted to be able to say thank you to our volunteers and staff for all of their hard work and as a Christmas gift.

“We asked volunteers, staff, pilots and fundraisers to come to the ice and they have all really enjoyed themselves. It made us feel special and like the work we do is valued.”

To find out more about the North Yarmouth Buccaneers visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/North.Yarmouth.Buccaneers/ and to find out more about EAAA visit: https://www.eaaa.org.uk/