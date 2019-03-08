Search

Charity event promises family fun

PUBLISHED: 13:21 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 09 August 2019

Di Spooner gearing up for her charity event Picture: Di Spooner

Di Spooner gearing up for her charity event Picture: Di Spooner

An annual charity event has been organised this weekend by fundraiser Di Spooner.

The event is at Dutchy's Tavern at Sunbeach Holiday Village, California Road, California from 10am and 5pm on Sunday in aid of the East Norfolk Friendship Group and Love in Action.

There will be a host of fundraising stalls, including a raffle, tombolas, a Nerf gun game, a treasure hunt and a lolly search.

This year will see the addition of a pre-loved toy sale with a massive collection of children's books, fancy dress and toys.

Alongside this will be a selection of stalls including cakes, candles, crafts, cards, textiles, printed mugs, upcycled items and jewellery.

There will also be live entertainment, including the Dragon Stage School, Rock The Street Dance School, Eleanor Hogg, Sally Shorter, Joe Scripps, Dave Gold and Ricky Lewis.

The bar is open all day and there will be a barbecue.

