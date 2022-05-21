Charity football match to boost Norfolk and Waveney MIND

A charity match at Wellesley Recreation Ground in Great Yarmouth last year. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Popular footballers from yester-year and representatives from local teams will grace the pitch next weekend as funds are raised for a worthy cause.

A charity football match will hit the back of the net as much needed funds are raised for Norfolk and Waveney MIND.

Next Sunday, May 29, Hull FC Ex Tigers will take on MTS X1 - a team made up of representatives from local football sides - at the home of Great Yarmouth Town FC.

The match at The Wellesley is sponsored by MTS Electrical and Hammond Cars.

Back in 2007 - Hull City's Dean Windass (C) celebrates after opening the scoring, as then Norwich manager Peter Grant (L) looks on. - Credit: Jed Wee/Sportsbeat Images

Former Hull FC favourites - including Adam Bolder, Bryan Hughes and Dean Windass - will grace the pitch once more.

With gates opening at noon, kick off is a 1pm for the charity match, which is being organised by Paul Beith, Graeme Beard, Terry McGough and Jo Pearcey.

With the event for all the family, entry costs £4 for adults and £2 for senior citizens and children.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "There is an on site bar, teas, coffees and snacks available for sale.

"Raffle tickets will be sold with the draw taking place at half time."

A spokesman for the Hull Ex Tigers said: "The Ex-Tigers have been running for over 40 years and have had some star players turn out for them over the years in various locations.

"Currently in our ranks of regular players we have living legend Dean Windass, as well as former Premier League stalwarts Bryan Hughes and Adam Bolder."

The Hull FC Ex Tigers squad is: Chris Broadley, Mark Nellist, Darren McGrath, Jimmy Green, Justin Whittle, Chris Hudson, Ricky Moore, Anthony Bowsley, Mark Richardson, Matt Bloomer, Nathan Doyle, Adam Bolder, Bryan Hughes, Dean Windass and Paul Mudd.

The MTS X1 squad is: Mark Stocker, Lee Skoyles, Terry McGough, Graeme Beard, Thomas Tuffrey, Brady Philpott, Adam Yaxley, Warren Nichols, Brandon Charlton, Ben Chilvers, Oliver Hall, Adi Coote, Dillion Carby, Tom McGee, Adi Ager, Chris Fielding, Louis Skoyles and Simon Spencer who will be managed by joint managers Graeme Beard and David Bradford.

Officials will be Lorraine Catchpole, Kye McCourt-Hall, Francesca Catchpole and David McCourt-Hall.