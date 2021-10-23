Charity walkers celebrate some unexpected news

Published: 5:27 PM October 23, 2021 Updated: 5:33 PM October 23, 2021

A couple on an epic charity walk along the whole of the country's coast are celebrating the news they are to become parents.

Christian Lewis and Kate Barron have just made their way through Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft on their quest to raise funds for the armed forces charity SSAFA.

Mr Lewis, who served in the Parachute Regiment, set off on his challenge to walk round the nation's coastline in 2017 from his home in Gower, Wales and met his now girlfriend on the Scottish leg of his journey last year.

His charity quest is called Chris Walks the UK and is to thank SSAFA for they support they have given him.

As they walked through our region the couple celebrated the news that Miss Barron was pregnant and they hope their baby's name will have a link to one of the places they have rambled past.

Their baby is due on April 23.

And as they plan a future together, the walkers are also looking forward to reaching £250,000 in donations through Mr Lewis's Justgiving page.

On Friday the couple had set up camp in Thorpeness, south of Lowestoft as they look forward to about another ten months of walking to their end destination via Land's End with their dog Jet.

Mr Lewis, 41 and father to daughter Caitlin, said: "Obviously I never expected anything like this when I started off. But being a dad is the best thing in the world and we are both excited.

"The whole walk has been a life-changer for me. I met Kate and thousands of wonderful people."

Miss Barron, 35, and who lived in Suffolk until she was seven, first met Mr Lewis in August 2020 by a Scottish cliff and camped next to him. They stayed in touch and then she joined him in his walk and fell in love.

She said: "We are so elated. For me, my whole life changed since I met Chris. I have a totally different life now."

Announcing the news of Facebook they said: "We're excited to tell you that, all being well, we shall be crossing the finish line as a 4!"

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chriswalks