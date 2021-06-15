News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Inquest into death of 23-year-old found on beach adjourned again

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:52 PM June 15, 2021   
Chelsie Dack

Chelsie Dack - Credit: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

An inquest into the death of a 23-year-old woman who was missing for over three weeks has been adjourned.

Chelsie Louise Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen before leaving her home on High Street, in Gorleston, on April 20 last year.

Her body was found on Sizewell beach on May 11.

A pre-inquest review was held on Tuesday (June 15) at Norfolk Coroners Court, where area coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the hearing.

She scheduled a further pre-inquest review for September 15.

At the opening of Ms Dack's inquest on January 4, Ms Blake said the 23-year-old's cause of death was "consistent with immersion in water."

A Facebook group was set up to assist in the search of Ms Dack, a sales negotiator in Lowestoft, following her disappearance, which amassed 8,000 people in one night, while police, coastguard helicopters, the RNLI and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team combed the area.


