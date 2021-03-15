Inquest adjourned into death of 23-year-old found on beach

Published: 10:21 AM March 15, 2021 Updated: 11:47 AM March 15, 2021

An inquest into the death of a 23-year-old woman who was missing for over three weeks has been adjourned.

Chelsie Louise Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen before leaving her home on High Street, in Gorleston, on April 20 last year.

Her body was found on Sizewell beach on May 11.

A pre-inquest review was held on Monday, March 15, where area coroner Yvonne Blake said proceedings were not ready to continue due to an ongoing police investigation.

At the opening of Ms Dack's inquest on January 4, she said the 23-year-old's cause of death was "consistent with immersion in water."

A Facebook group was set up to assist in the search of Ms Dack, a sales negotiator in Lowestoft, following her disappearance, which amassed 8,000 people in one night, while police, coastguard helicopters, the RNLI and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team combed the area.

A further pre-inquest review has been scheduled for June 15.