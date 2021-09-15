Inquest date set for Gorleston woman found on beach

Published: 10:29 AM September 15, 2021

An inquest into the death of a woman whose body was found on Sizewell beach after going missing will be held next month.

Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston, was reported missing in the early hours of April 20 last year after leaving her home in High Street in the town.

Her body was discovered on the Suffolk beach almost a month later and was identified as the 23-year-old estate agent, who worked in Lowestoft.

On Wednesday, September 15, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned an inquest into her death for the fourth time at a pre-case review hearing.

However, this time she said her case was ready to be heard and would be held at 2pm on Tuesday, October 21.

The inquest was initially opened on January 4 this year.

Ms Dack was last seen leaving her home in Gorleston High Street on April 20, before her body was discovered on May 11.