Inquest opens into death of 23-year-old found on beach
- Credit: Archant
An inquest has opened into the death of a 23-year-old woman who was missing for over three weeks.
Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen before leaving her home on High Street, in Gorleston, on April 20 last year.
Her body was found on Sizewell beach on May 11.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake opened an inquest into her death at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, January 4.
She told the court Ms Dack's cause of death was "consistent with immersion in water."
A Facebook group was set up to assist in the search of Ms Dack following her disappearance, which amassed 8,000 people in one night, while police, coastguard helicopters, the RNLI and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team combed the area.
The search was called off on April 22 after CCTV footage showed Ms Dack, a sales negotiator, walking towards the pier, where her phone was later found by a member of the public.
The inquest was adjourned until March 15.