Holiday park plans expansion of more than 100 caravans

PUBLISHED: 16:04 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 09 October 2019

Cherry Tree Holiday Park wants to add 107 static caravans to its site in Burgh Castle. The application site is pictured top left Photo: Google Maps

A holiday park in a picturesque village could add 107 extra caravan spaces if plans are approved.

Parkdean Resorts has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to expand Cherry Tree Holiday Park in Burgh Castle.

The park, which sits off Mill Road, hopes to offer 593 units in total.

The proposed extension site is 4.4 hectares and is arable farmland.

Planning documents show a winding road dissected by a network of cul-de-sac loops dotted with the caravan spaces.

A supplementary document states the site lies within an area of high archaeological potential and research would aim to identify any evidence of prehistoric or Roman activity.

In a previous application the park's owners stated the extra spaces would "manage the increasing demand found in the self-catering market".

But some residents have voiced their concerns over the effect on wildlife and increased traffic.

Parkdean Resorts were contacted for comment.

