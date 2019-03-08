Holiday park plans expansion of more than 100 caravans
PUBLISHED: 16:04 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 09 October 2019
A holiday park in a picturesque village could add 107 extra caravan spaces if plans are approved.
Parkdean Resorts has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to expand Cherry Tree Holiday Park in Burgh Castle.
The park, which sits off Mill Road, hopes to offer 593 units in total.
The proposed extension site is 4.4 hectares and is arable farmland.
Planning documents show a winding road dissected by a network of cul-de-sac loops dotted with the caravan spaces.
A supplementary document states the site lies within an area of high archaeological potential and research would aim to identify any evidence of prehistoric or Roman activity.
In a previous application the park's owners stated the extra spaces would "manage the increasing demand found in the self-catering market".
But some residents have voiced their concerns over the effect on wildlife and increased traffic.
Parkdean Resorts were contacted for comment.