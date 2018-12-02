Search

Advanced search

‘National disgrace’ of child dental check ups revealed with stark Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:27 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:27 04 December 2018

British Dental Association chair of general dental practice, Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen. Photo: BDA

British Dental Association chair of general dental practice, Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen. Photo: BDA

BDA

More than 135,000 children in Norfolk and Suffolk have not seen an NHS dentist in the last year, according to newly released figures.

The British Dental Association said the rate of check ups for children is “national disgrace” and put it down to a lack of information to engage hard-to-reach families.

NHS data shows that 44pc of children in Norfolk have not had a dental check-up in the 12 months to September 2018 , compared with the 41pc average across England.

In Suffolk it was 40pc.

It means 135,068 children in the region have not been for their check-up over the period, despite NHS guidelines saying they should be seen at least once a year.

NHS dental care for children is free, but a poll conducted by the BDA last year revealed that one in four parents are unaware that there is no charge for routine check-ups for children.

The BDA’s chair of general dental practice, Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen, said that current outreach programmes were more likely to target people who already visit their dentist.

He said: “The fact nearly five million children are missing out on free dental care is nothing short of a national disgrace, but is the logical result of policies from successive governments.

“In Scotland and Wales dedicated national programmes are reaching out in nurseries and primary schools, yet in England the authorities have offered a few posters to pop up in dental practices.

“Tooth decay is a preventable disease and remains the leading cause of hospital admissions for children, but instead of public information campaigns Westminster has offered radio silence.”

Over the 12 months to June, 13,254 children received some kind of urgent dental treatment in the two counties.

According to dentists, these are mainly tooth extractions or fillings.

Among adults, 735,300 people in Norfolk saw an NHS dentist in the 24 months prior to October 2018.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We want every single child and adult to have access to NHS care, whatever their background or location – and last year a record 6.9 million children were seen by a dentist with numbers rising every year.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

Putting the hours in with festive event to restore historic town clock

33 minutes ago Liz Coates
Looking back in time to when this clock marked the hour in Gorleston High Street Picture: Tony Mallion

A festive event is raising money for the restoration of an historic timepiece in Gorleston.

‘To say they were not going to do it because of brambles was ridiculous’ - pensioner clears fly-tip left by council

10:34 Liz Coates
Christopher Peacher who has rounded on the council for saying there were too many brambles to safely clear a fly-tip in Acle Picture: Liz Coates

A pensioner with cancer has described how he cleared a ditch of fly-tipped rubbish after the council said there were too many brambles and it wasn’t safe for them to do it.

Under construction! Norwich Ice Rink assembly begins in Castle Mall Gardens

08:17 Abigail Nicholson
The Eastern Daily Press Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, opens next week and builders are hard at work constructing a winter wonderland in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Get ready to glide into winter with Norwich Ice Rink!

Updated Frost and ice on Norfolk’s roads

06:57 Daniel Hickey
Icy roads near Stalham last December.

Norfolk has woken up to frosty and icy roads this morning.

Most Read

Urine soaked mattresses at care home rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC, but staff ‘doing their best’

Yesterday, 16:52 Liz Coates
The Windmill Care Home in Rollesby has been ranked as 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: Google Maps

A care home where mattresses were getting soaked through to the base with urine has been put into special measures.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

Yesterday, 09:14 Liz Coates
The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face in Gorleston High Street.

Read more

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist is bailed again

Yesterday, 09:52 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A man has been released on bail for a second time following the death of a young motorcyclist in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Peugeot

Police chase man for ‘considerable distance’ before arrest in Great Yarmouth

Sunday, December 2, 2018 Andrew Fitchett
A man has been arrested after a chase in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

A man who was wanted on multiple offences led police on a chase before being arrested in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Twitter

Plan for 15 new homes in blooming Broads village draws concerns

Yesterday, 15:54 Liz Coates
The parcel of land in Pound Lane which has been earmarked for homes Picture: Google Maps

A village famous for its flowers is trying to nip in the bud the efforts of a housing developer targeting a triangle of land.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy